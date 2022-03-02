Janus Henderson's Neil Hermon: Growth at any price is not acceptable

Like other growth-oriented portflios, Henderson Smaller Companies (HSL) has had a difficult start to the year amid concerns about monetary tightening and, more recently, the crisis in Ukraine. Neil Hermon, who works on the fund, makes the case for top holdings like Impax Asset Management (IPX) and Future (FUTR) continuing to flourish in the longer-term, and for investors who like secular growth stocks to see now as a potential buying opportunity. But he warns about plenty of risks, from buying "growth at all costs" to churning a portfolio based on market rotations or macro events.

He also discusses how his smaller companies funds have built up substantial exposure to mid cap shares, and why this makes sense over a rigid focus on small caps.