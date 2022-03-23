/
Paul Major: A transformation of healthcare is an inevitable reality

Bellevue Healthcare Trust manager discusses opportunities and valuations in healthcare innovation
March 23, 2022

Paul Major, manager of Bellevue Healthcare Trust (BBH), believes the future of healthcare will be very different from what we have today and looks to invest in companies at the forefront of making change possible - from those improving disease diagnosis to companies delivering care at home.  

In this podcast, he tells the IC’s Mary McDougall where he thinks the most important innovations are developing in healthcare, how he approaches investing in the companies involved and explains the investment case for some of the trust’s largest holdings. 

 

