In this week's episode of the Companies and Markets show Belvoir is our result of the week following a solid earnings report, Elon Musk buys a seat on the Twitter board, and Arthur Sants joins the panel to discuss which companies are best placed to deal with inflationary pressures.

All that before Julian Hofmann is once again on hand to break down Warren Buffett's second bit of activity in as many weeks, with a $4bn stock purchase of Hewlett Packard.