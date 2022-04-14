The Companies and Markets show: What are miners going to do with all their cash?

Retail writer Madeleine Taylor joins the Companies and Markets show to talk through our result of the week: Asos.

Then Alex Hamer is also on hand to break down his latest long read, 'Awash with cash: will miners opt for deals, development, or dividends?'.

Finally, the panel briefly touch on the national security implications around the sale of another British defence stock abroad.

Because you listen to our show, you can trial the IC’s print and digital subscription at the special price of just £4 for 4 weeks. Follow this link to sign up now.

Timestamps

00:00 - Intro

01:17 - News roundup

02:33 - Result of the week: Asos

15:03 - What will miners do with all their cash?

29:08 - Meggitt sale an issue for national security?

Get your portfolio reviewed by experts

Want to know if you are on the right track to achieve your portfolio goals? Does your mix of holdings have the potential to deliver powerful growth? Are there adjustments you could make to boost your returns? If you would like to see your portfolio analysed by experts, please email us at portfolio.clinic@ft.com for more information, or visit https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/reader-portfolios/. This is a free investment review service and all portfolio submissions are welcome, whether you are starting out or have amassed millions. We don't reveal details of the portfolio owners so your anonymity is guaranteed.