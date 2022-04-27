Ken Wotton: Volatility is throwing up really interesting opportunities

UK small caps have struggled against their larger cap peers in recent months, but if you can avoid the banana skins there are some very attractive entry points for businesses, according to Ken Wotton, manager of Strategic Equity Capital plc (SEC).

In this interview, Wotton tells the IC’s Mary McDougall where he thinks the best opportunities are, why he likes to run concentrated portfolios and what he has been buying and selling recently. He also describes how he approaches valuing companies, to what extent macro economic factors play into his decision making and what he wishes he had known when he started his career.