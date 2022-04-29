/
The Companies & Markets show: The FTSE 350 review + Twitter liberated?

John Rogers, Mark Robinson, Julian Hofmann, and Alex Newman are back with the latest news and features from the week
April 29, 2022

The Companies and Market show returns to discuss Elon Musk's $44bn deal to buy Twitter and ask what it means for Tesla investors. Then our panel give a sneak peak of the Investors' Chronicle's special feature this week, a review of the entire FTSE 350.

Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann and Mark Robinson join John Rogers.

Want to know if you are on the right track to achieve your portfolio goals? Does your mix of holdings have the potential to deliver powerful growth? Are there adjustments you could make to boost your returns? If you would like to see your portfolio analysed by experts, please email us at portfolio.clinic@ft.com for more information, or visit https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/reader-portfolios/. This is a free investment review service and all portfolio submissions are welcome, whether you are starting out or have amassed millions. We don't reveal details of the portfolio owners so your anonymity is guaranteed.

