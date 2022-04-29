The Companies & Markets show: The FTSE 350 review + Twitter liberated?

The Companies and Market show returns to discuss Elon Musk's $44bn deal to buy Twitter and ask what it means for Tesla investors. Then our panel give a sneak peak of the Investors' Chronicle's special feature this week, a review of the entire FTSE 350.

Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann and Mark Robinson join John Rogers.

