/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Bearbull: If everyone's so bearish, why isn't the market weaker?

The lesser-spotted Mr Bearbull reflects on the key questions most investors are asking
Bearbull: If everyone's so bearish, why isn't the market weaker?
June 8, 2022

Bearbull has agreed that if ever there was a time IC listeners needed to hear his views, it might be now. 

MOST READ
Today

In this interview with the IC’s Mary McDougall, the two-headed monster shares his thoughts on the current outlook for the economy, the extent to which UK equities might continue to mean revert, why he’s cautious on emerging markets and why Bearbull’s income portfolio hasn’t performed as well as he might have hoped over the past five years. 

They also discuss how much more deflating growth stocks might have to do, what is a reasonable yield for income investors to expect and the extent to which investors prioritising financial returns need to take ESG metrics seriously.  

Bearbull has been regenerating at Investors' Chronicle since the 1950s. The current incarnation has been in place since the 1990s. 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Podcasts
More on Podcasts