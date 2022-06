Passenger numbers may be up at Wizz Air but the losses keep on coming, so what's the story? Madeleine Taylor joins the pod to decipher our result of the week, before looking at the aviation industry as a whole following chaotic airport scenes over the last week.

Afterwards Christopher Akers talks us through his long-read on the future of food, specifically focusing on meat alternatives as an area for long-term optimism despite recent stalling of some big names...