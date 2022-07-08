Robert Walters, Top 50 ETFs, and the dangers of investing in unlisted assets

On this week's episode of the Companies and Markets show, recruiter Robert Walters is the result of the week; how long can they continue to ride the skills shortage?

Then IC funds editor Dave Baxter joins the pod to talk through this week's cover feature: The Top 50 ETFs 2022.

Finally, the panel discuss the dangers of investing in unlisted, illiquid assets, specifically looking at Jupiter Investment Trust's reliance on it's Chrysalis Investment Trust holding.

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann and Dave Baxter.