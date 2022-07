On this week's show, we get the breakdown on GSK spinoff Haleon which is set to list next week.

Then Arthur Sants takes a fascinating dive into the business of psychedelic drugs, and whether they can be the future of depression and anxiety treatment.

Finally, the panel look into the potential European gas crisis, with the threat of Russian pipelines being turned off hanging over the continent.

Dan Jones host Alex Newman, Alex Hamer, Mark Robinson and Arthur Sants.