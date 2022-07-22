/
Mining fortunes, comparing economic eras, and why won't companies list in London?

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Alex Hamer and Hermione Taylor
July 22, 2022

On this week's episode, Alex Hamer returns to the podcast to assess BHP and Rio Tinto's more recent fortunes - are we reaching a turning point of their success?

Then, the IC's economics writer Hermione Taylor makes her debut to ask whether we should be comparing our current era with the 1970s and 1990s, which has been a popular refrain among observers.

Finally, the panel discuss the reluctance from some companies to list in the UK, particularly off the back of Cambridge biotech company Abcam to abandon it's London listing for the Nasdaq.

