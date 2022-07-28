/
IC Interviews: Jon Forster (Impax Environmental Markets)

Faith Glasgow hosts Impax Environmental Markets investment trust co-manager Jon Forster
July 28, 2022

It’s not been an easy year for environmentally focused funds, as the market rotation into value-focused equities has delivered a body blow to the share prices of the many innovative growth companies seeking solutions to global environmental problems. 

Our guest on this week’s pod is Jon Forster, co-manager of the Impax Environmental Markets investment trust. IEM is the largest in the closed-ended sector at more than £1.3 billion AUM; it soft-closed to new investors in 2020. 

Forster talks to Faith Glasgow about how the environmental market universe has changed over the past 20 years since IEM launched, the macro challenges of the past few months and how the managers have used that market volatility, and the key opportunities emerging within this rapidly evolving investment arena. 

