Which companies are most inflation proof?

On this week's episode, Dan Jones welcomes Mark Robinson to the studio to discuss some of the companies best placed to cope with inflation. Their discussion starts with Unilever - a company with a stable of household names, that has consequently been able to pass on price increases to consumers in the past.

Julian Hofmann then joins the pod to expand the conversation to include Reckitt Benckiser and Diageo as other potential inflation-proof companies, and look into a wider methodology of inflation-proofing your portfolio.

Finally, the panel discuss recent results from banker's Lloyds and Barclays - is there any life left in these traditional high-street establishments?