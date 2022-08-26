/
Cineworld flops, Hunting tops, Blockbuster drugs & HL's secret deal

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Julian Hofmann, Alex Newman, Jennifer Johnson and Dave Baxter
August 26, 2022

In a bumper episode of the Companies and Markets show Dan Jones hosts first a discussion of online versus in-person retailers, leading into Cineworld's bankruptcy struggles.

Then oil services Hunting and Wood Group are in the spotlight (for different reasons), as is Anglo Pacific.

Jennifer Johnson then joins the pod for the first time to look through her piece on Blockbuster drugs; which pharma companies still have these billion-dollar assets in the pipeline?

And finally funds editor Dave Baxter joins the pod to discuss his scoop on Hargreaves Lansdown's secret offer to one customer who was seeking to up sticks.

