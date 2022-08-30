/
Partner Content: Winners and losers

The latest episode of the Silicon Valley Byte Size podcast explores valuations in the tech sector after recent market gyrations
September 7, 2022

Against the force of rising inflation and interest rates, there has been indiscriminate pressure on tech stock valuations. Those valuations now look much more reasonable, and all eyes are on corporate earnings with a dispersion of results emerging. As economic growth continues to slow and central banks flex more muscle, investors in the technology sector need to be more discerning around which areas might struggle, and which could benefit?

To see the full podcast series from Allianz click here

This is an Allianz Investment Management partner content podcast. The news and editorial team had no role in its preparation.

