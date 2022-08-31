Liontrust's Anthony Cross: Recessions tend to be more regional in their impact

Anthony Cross, co-manager of the popular Liontrust Special Situations fund (GB00BG0J2688), talks to Dave Baxter about the good and bad news coming out of his portfolio in this IC Interviews episode. This broad discussion covers the prospects of a variety of stocks and sectors, from challenges at Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) to the effect of recession worries on recruiters and property names, as well as an assessment of the slimmed-down GSK (GSK) and a look at how rampant M&A activity has affected the fund.