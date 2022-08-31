/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Liontrust's Anthony Cross: Recessions tend to be more regional in their impact

Dave Baxter sits down with Liontrust's Anthony Cross for the IC Interview podcast
Liontrust's Anthony Cross: Recessions tend to be more regional in their impact
August 31, 2022

Anthony Cross, co-manager of the popular Liontrust Special Situations fund (GB00BG0J2688), talks to Dave Baxter about the good and bad news coming out of his portfolio in this IC Interviews episode. This broad discussion covers the prospects of a variety of stocks and sectors, from challenges at Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) to the effect of recession worries on recruiters and property names, as well as an assessment of the slimmed-down GSK (GSK) and a look at how rampant M&A activity has affected the fund.

MOST READ
Today

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe IC Interviews
More on Podcasts