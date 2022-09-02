/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Braemar, Shell & BP, and what is behind Sterling's weakness?

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Alex Hamer, Mark Robinson and Michael Fahy
Braemar, Shell & BP, and what is behind Sterling's weakness?
September 2, 2022

On this week's Companies and Markets show, shipping company Braemar is under the spotlight as our result of the week, and with transactions on the rise as Covid-19 effects start to dissipate investors are starting to be bullish.

MOST READ
Today

Then it's over to our long-read, as Alex Hamer joins the pod to discuss his feature Shell and BP: time for a rethink.

And finally the panel analyse what is driving the weakness in the price of Sterling, and ask which companies are the beneficiaries/losers...

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Alex Hamer, Mark Robinson and Michael Fahy.

Timestamps

00:00 - Intro
00:28 - News roundup
03:00 - Result of the week: Braemar (and shipping)
12:14 - Shell and BP: time for a rethink
24:04 - Sterling's weakness

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe Companies and Markets Show
More on Podcasts