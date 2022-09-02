Braemar, Shell & BP, and what is behind Sterling's weakness?

On this week's Companies and Markets show, shipping company Braemar is under the spotlight as our result of the week, and with transactions on the rise as Covid-19 effects start to dissipate investors are starting to be bullish.

Then it's over to our long-read, as Alex Hamer joins the pod to discuss his feature Shell and BP: time for a rethink.

And finally the panel analyse what is driving the weakness in the price of Sterling, and ask which companies are the beneficiaries/losers...

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Alex Hamer, Mark Robinson and Michael Fahy.

Timestamps

00:00 - Intro

00:28 - News roundup

03:00 - Result of the week: Braemar (and shipping)

12:14 - Shell and BP: time for a rethink

24:04 - Sterling's weakness