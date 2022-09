On this week's Companies and Markets Show associate editor and guests delve into recent results from fund manager Ashmore and what they could signify about the wider emerging markets picture. The team also discuss a raft of mid cap oil & gas results, the follow up to our recent exclusive on Hargreaves Lansdown offering certain clients preferential fees and then Dave Baxter and Alex take a closer look at this week's cover feature, our Top 50 Funds for 2002.