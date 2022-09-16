/
the companies and markets show

Companies & Markets Show: ITM Power, Trussonomics and the challenges for UK healthcare and biotechs

Deputy editor Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann, Hermione Taylor and Jennifer Johnson
September 16, 2022

On this week's Companies and Markets show, the team discuss a reality check for hydrogen hope ITM Power (ITM), whose annual results sparked a steep sell-off in the company’s shares on Wednesday.

Economics writer Hermione Taylor then outlines the debate over ‘Trussonomics’, looking at government policies and their potential impact on the UK economy, sterling, and the gilt market.

Last but not least, Jennifer Johnson runs the rule over latest figures from Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) and Abcam (ABC), as well as the latter’s plans to delist from Aim.

