podcasts

Kingfisher, Netflix, and what makes a good 'economic moat'?

Dan Jones hosts Arthur Sants, Alex Newman and Christopher Akers
Kingfisher, Netflix, and what makes a good 'economic moat'?
September 23, 2022

First up on this episode of the Companies and Markets show is Kingfisher under the spotlight, with Dan Jones welcoming Christopher Akers to the pod.

Then it's onto economic moats - what makes an economic moat and in which sector can you find the best one? It comes off the back of Alex Newman's article discussing the research of fund manager and analyst Michael Mauboussin (who we spoke to for an IC Interview podcast in June 2020).

And finally Arthur Sants breaks down Netflix's attempted pivot towards profitability and the introduction of a cheaper subscription which will include advertisements.

