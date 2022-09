A week has passed since chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini"-Budget that so effectively threw markets into a tailspin. It leaves Dan Jones asking questions such as 'what?', 'why?', and 'eh?', and our economics expert Hermione Taylor attempting to make sense of it all, which she does with great aplomb in the first part of this weeks episode.

Following this, properties writer Mitchell Labiak returns to the podcast to talk through his long read this week: Being good at buy-to-let.