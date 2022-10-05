Noelle Cazalis: “I would expect to see a huge amount of volatility”

From the mini-Budget to an emergency intervention by the Bank of England, the bond market has seen more than its fair share of shocks in the last two weeks. Noelle Cazalis, fund manager on a number of portfolios including the popular Rathbone Ethical Bond fund (GB00B77DQT14), discusses the challenges facing fixed income investors and whether any bargains have emerged.

This podcast was recorded on 29 September, after the Bank of England had announced its intervention but before the government backed down on some of its tax cut plans. Bond markets have rallied somewhat since then.