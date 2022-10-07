Tesco, Coca-Cola, and the impact of rising rates

On this episode of the companies and markets show, our result of the week this time around is Tesco - can the grocer keep customers from turning to more discounted options?

Then we dive into our long-read this week: Coca-Cola - a lesson in share analysis. Alex Newman takes us through the bull and bear case for the company.

Finally Mark Robinson discusses how investors should be thinking about rising rates - who might be most badly affected and who might benefit?

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann, and Mark Robinson