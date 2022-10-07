/
podcasts

Tesco, Coca-Cola, and the impact of rising rates

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann, and Mark Robinson
October 7, 2022

On this episode of the companies and markets show, our result of the week this time around is Tesco - can the grocer keep customers from turning to more discounted options?

Then we dive into our long-read this week: Coca-Cola - a lesson in share analysis. Alex Newman takes us through the bull and bear case for the company.

Finally Mark Robinson discusses how investors should be thinking about rising rates - who might be most badly affected and who might benefit? 

