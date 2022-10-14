YouGov, software winners, and Musk's Twitter deal back on?

On this episode of the companies and markets show, we start with our result of the week: pollster YouGov.

Then it's over to Arthur Sants for a look through his long-read this week: Picking software winners. Valuations of software businesses have contracted significantly in the past year, but the sector still has plenty to offer investors, both in the US and the UK.

And finally, is Elon Musk's Twitter takeover back on? It seems that way, and our panel are here to break down the implications of the deal.

Dan Jones hosts Arthur Sants, Julian Hofmann and Mark Robinson.