IC Interviews: Abrdn's Hugh Young

Dan Jones sits down with Abrdn Asset Management Asia chairman Hugh Young for a wide-ranging discussion, including whether the strength in the dollar is negatively affecting the business case for emerging markets, whether China is investible at the moment, and whether this current inflationary period is comparable to previous points in emerging markets history.

Hugh Young is the Managing Director of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Asia. He was formerly a main board director and Head of Investments for Aberdeen Asset Management (before its merger with Standard Life plc). Hugh joined Aberdeen in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London, before founding the Singapore-based Aberdeen Asia in 1992 and since then he has built the company into one of the largest and most well-respected managers of such assets globally.