/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Banks, Bellway and are killer robots the future of defence?

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Michael Fahy and Mitchell Labiak
Banks, Bellway and are killer robots the future of defence?
October 21, 2022

On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, Julian Hofmann is on hand to break down US banks reporting - who did well, who did badly, and what were the share price moves?

MOST READ
Today

Then Michael Fahy joins the pod to discuss his long-read on the future of defence - how soon until AI robots roam the battlefields? (Spoiler, probably not imminently).

Finally, properties writer Mitchell Labiak talks us through Bellway's results and has an outlook on the future of the housing market.

Oh and Liz Truss resigned half-way through our recording, so see if you can spot that!

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Michael Fahy and Mitchell Labiak.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe Companies and Markets Show
More on Podcasts