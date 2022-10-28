Three interesting stocks from the Aim 100

On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones, Julian Hofmann, and Alex Hamer review three interesting stocks from our special feature this week: the first half of our annual analysis of the Aim 100.

But that's not all - Alex Hamer sticks around for a chat about the lithium industry, which has been boosted by US Inflation Reduction Act spending beginning to filter through to companies.

And finally there is a brief chat through Google's warning on digital advertisement spend, at a time when all the traditional ad agencies are still doing very well in terms of demand.

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Mark Robinson and Alex Hamer.