/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Three interesting stocks from the Aim 100

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Mark Robinson and Alex Hamer
Three interesting stocks from the Aim 100
October 28, 2022

On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones, Julian Hofmann, and Alex Hamer review three interesting stocks from our special feature this week: the first half of our annual analysis of the Aim 100.

MOST READ
Today

But that's not all - Alex Hamer sticks around for a chat about the lithium industry, which has been boosted by US Inflation Reduction Act spending beginning to filter through to companies.

And finally there is a brief chat through Google's warning on digital advertisement spend, at a time when all the traditional ad agencies are still doing very well in terms of demand.

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Mark Robinson and Alex Hamer.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe Companies and Markets Show
More on Podcasts