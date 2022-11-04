GSK, Private Equity Trusts, and two more hot Aim stocks

On this week's episode, Dan Jones welcomes Jennifer Johnson to talk GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - they've made a good start to life post Haleon split, but are they a one-trick pony at the moment?

Then Mark Robinson dives back into the Aim 100, with two more interesting stocks from our special review of the top 100 companies in Aim (by market capitalisation).

And finally, Val Cipriani makes her podcast debut with a look at private equity trusts.

Dan Jones hosts Jennifer Johnson, Val Cipriani and Mark Robinson.

