Finding quality in the US and are football clubs a good investment?

On this week's episode, Burberry is our result of the week following it's Q3 report showing demand has remained resilient for wallet-busting handbags and watches. Will it remain recession resilient..?

Then we dive into this week's special IC feature on quality US shares. After this year’s market correction, does the US now offer better value? We break down some of the talking points.

And finally, with the New York listed Manchester United potentially up for sale, we ask whether football clubs make a good investment.

Dan Jones is joined by Alex Newman and Mark Robinson.