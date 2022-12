The latest episode of the Companies and Markets show! First up this week, James Norrington asks whether a different risk modelling approach can improve upon the 60/40 portfolio (and you read his feature on the matter here).

Next up is an interrogation of the slightly more positive markets - is the rally convincing?

And finally, food and ingredient producers Treatt, Cranswick, and Devro are under the microscrope.

Dan Jones is joined by Alex Newman, James Norrington, and Mark Robinson.