IC Interviews: Simon Thompson

Dan Jones hosts the IC's small cap expert Simon Thompson
December 7, 2022

Dan Jones is back talking to our very own Simon Thompson, the IC's small cap expert.

Simon chats through how his Bargain Shares portfolio has fared in a difficult year for markets, what investors should be mindful of in the current environment, the outlook for the year ahead, and much more!

Simon Thompson's latest book Successful Stock Picking Strategies and his previous book Stock Picking for Profit can be purchased online at www.ypdbooks.com at £16.95 each plus £3.95 postage and packaging. Details of the content can be viewed on www.ypdbooks.com.

Promotion: Subject to stock availability, both books can be purchased for £25 plus £5.75 postage and packaging.

