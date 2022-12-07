IC Interviews: Simon Thompson

Dan Jones is back talking to our very own Simon Thompson, the IC's small cap expert.

Simon chats through how his Bargain Shares portfolio has fared in a difficult year for markets, what investors should be mindful of in the current environment, the outlook for the year ahead, and much more!

-

Simon Thompson's latest book Successful Stock Picking Strategies and his previous book Stock Picking for Profit can be purchased online at www.ypdbooks.com at £16.95 each plus £3.95 postage and packaging. Details of the content can be viewed on www.ypdbooks.com.

Promotion: Subject to stock availability, both books can be purchased for £25 plus £5.75 postage and packaging.