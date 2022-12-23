/
Currys, AI, 2022 in review

Dan Jones host Alex Newman, Christopher Akers, and Jennifer Johnson
December 23, 2022

On this, the final episode of the Companies and Markets show for 2022, we begin with a special AI edition of the show - can a chatbot write a more compelling podcast script than our IC staff?

The main bulk of the pod begins with Christopher Akers on the show for our final result of the week: Currys. Then Alex Newman returns to preview his review of 2022's ideas as suggested by our IC writers - did we beat the market?

Finally, Jennifer Johnson joins the pod to discuss the investment opportunities afforded by illness, as a cold and flu bug grips the nation this Christmas.

