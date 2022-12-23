Currys, AI, 2022 in review

On this, the final episode of the Companies and Markets show for 2022, we begin with a special AI edition of the show - can a chatbot write a more compelling podcast script than our IC staff?

The main bulk of the pod begins with Christopher Akers on the show for our final result of the week: Currys. Then Alex Newman returns to preview his review of 2022's ideas as suggested by our IC writers - did we beat the market?

Finally, Jennifer Johnson joins the pod to discuss the investment opportunities afforded by illness, as a cold and flu bug grips the nation this Christmas.

Dan Jones host Alex Newman, Christopher Akers, and Jennifer Johnson.