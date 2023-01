On the first episode of 2023, Dan Jones and co return to first discuss the surprisingly positive outlook for UK retail, with a focus on the likes of Next and Greggs.

Then Alex Newman is on hand to break down the methodology behind our big feature this week: Ideas of the Year 2023.

And finally, Julian Hofmann discusses quantitative tightening in Europe and the UK, and asks what are the implications for banks?

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann, Mark Robinson and Jemma Slingo.