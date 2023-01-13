Direct Line, platform proactivity, China

On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, Direct Line is under the spotlight after a stormy December (both literally and figuratively).

Then it's on to platform proactivity; is Fidelity right to have stopped investors from buying Jupiter UK Mid Cap on its platform? And will we see more of this as the FCA's new 'consumer duty' comes into force this summer?

Finally it's a discussion of the Chinese market, with companies such as Dell and HP potentially looking to move production away. How much is this about supply chains, how much is this about US pressure?

All this and more!

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Mark Robinson, Val Cipriani and Alex Newman.