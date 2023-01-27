/
Pubs, QT, and the big tech jobs cull

Three pub groups, quantitative tightening and big tech culling their workforce are all on the agenda for this week's episode...
January 27, 2023

On this week's episode of the Companies and Markets show, pubs is first up on the agenda following mixed trading updates from Fuller, Smith & Turner, Marstons and JD Wetherspoons.

Then it's onto our big read this week, with Hermione Taylor talking us through quantitative tightening (QT) effects and what it means for investors. You can read her write up here: The return to normality.

Finally, Arthur Sants, the IC's tech expert, joins the pod for a discussion of the jobs cull big tech companies have embarked upon - what should investors take away from this? Arthur also walks us through the latest news in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, following Microsoft's $10bn investment into OpenAI.

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Julian Hofmann, Alex Newman, Hermione Taylor and Arthur Sants.

