Vodafone, GSK and the management merry-go-round

On this week's episode, Vodafone is under the spotlight as its problems in Europe continue. Is there much they can do in the face of big cash flow demands, rising inflation, and sluggish growth?

Next up it's a trip on the management merry-go-round. More than 20 per cent of FTSE 100 companies changed CEOs or announced plans to do so last year. Is this just a random datapoint, a sign of post-pandemic fatigue, or a clearing out as the era of easy money fades away? Our panel discusses.

Finally it's GSK chat with the IC's pharma writer Jennifer Johnson. Good results, but are concerns around potential Zantac liabilities and the drugs pipeline overshadowing its progress?

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann and Jennifer Johnson.