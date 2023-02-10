/
Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Alex Hamer and Alex Newman
BP & Shell's bumper profits, Unilever, housebuilders
February 10, 2023

On this week's episode: BP turned in profits of $28bn for 2022. That may sound a lot until you realise Shell racked up $40bn. Commodities expert Alex Hamer is on hand to discuss the outlook for these companies this coming year, as always considering the investment case.

Next up on the show, a podcast favourite: Unilever. They're back under pressure after warning of more price rises even after a record 13 per cent increase. With a new chief executive in place, what is in store for the company?

And finally, housebuilders have provided signs of a recovery recently – Barratt, Redrow and Bellway are all under the microscope of Alex Newman.

