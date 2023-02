Alex Newman stands in for Dan Jones on this week's episode of the Companies and Markets podcast.

On the agenda, first up Julian Hofmann takes us through various results for big banks: Barclays, NatWest, and Standard Chartered.

Then it's on to a discussion of the FTSE 100 - does breaking the 8000 point mark actually mean anything?

Finally it's Mark Robinson on Glencore after the miner reports record profits.