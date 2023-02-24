A travel boom and semiconductor wars

On this episode of the Investors' Chronicle Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones is joined by Chris Akers for a discussion of hotel groups IHG and Whitbread following their latest results.

Next up, what does a recession mean for semiconductor stocks? Arthur Sants discusses off the back of his long read this week: Chip Wars.

And finally, our panel has a brief discussion about takeover offers for UK companies – are the likes of Devro, Dignity and Aveva being lowballed?

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Chris Akers and Arthur Sants.