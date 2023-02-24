/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

A travel boom and semiconductor wars

What does a recession mean for semiconductor stocks?
A travel boom and semiconductor wars
February 24, 2023

On this episode of the Investors' Chronicle Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones is joined by Chris Akers for a discussion of hotel groups IHG and Whitbread following their latest results.

MOST READ
Today

Next up, what does a recession mean for semiconductor stocks? Arthur Sants discusses off the back of his long read this week: Chip Wars.

And finally, our panel has a brief discussion about takeover offers for UK companies – are the likes of Devro, Dignity and Aveva being lowballed?

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Chris Akers and Arthur Sants.

 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe Companies and Markets Show
More on Podcasts