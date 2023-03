On the podcast today, ITV is our result of the week, with Jemma Slingo on hand to take us through the major talking points (including whether you can rewind ITVX now, as Dan Jones' pet hate).

Next up it's a discussion of this week's long read: What to do with a lump sum. The author of that piece, Alex Newman, is here to break it down.

Finally the panel discusses housebuilder Persimmon's results, following a big fall in the company's operating margin.