Budget preview and London’s shaky market

On this episode of the Companies and Markets Show, Dan Jones hosts a discussion on the fate of the London market. How can it hope to compete with a new age of US state subsidies?

Next up is the Budget preview with IC economics expert Hermione Taylor. How can a "black hole" turn into a "windfall", according to chancellor Jeremy Hunt? And what will this mean in terms of announcements next week?

Finally, Michael Fahy joins the pod to discuss his long read this week on buy and build M&A

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Mark Robinson, Hermione Taylor, and Michael Fahy.