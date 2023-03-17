/
The collapse of SVB plus Budget reaction

Dan Jones and co provide a full autopsy of the largest banking collapse since 2008, while IC economist Hermione Taylor is on hand to help make sense of the Budget 2023
March 17, 2023

On this episode of the Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones and co provide a full autopsy of the largest banking collapse since 2008, namely that of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). What happened, where are we now, and what are the implications going forward?

Then it's onto reaction to Jeremy Hunt's first budget as chancellor, with IC economist Hermione Taylor on hand to help make sense of it all.

Finally, Jennifer Johnson joins the pod to break down her long read this week: Pharma's pricing problem. 

Dan Jones hosts Alex Newman, Julian Hofmann, Hermione Taylor, Mark Robinson, and Jennifer Johnson.

