Rentokil and Credit Suisse

Dan Jones and co put Credit Suisse under the microscope, discuss our result of the week, Rentokil, and talk to FT consumer editor Claer Barrett about her new book
March 24, 2023

On this week's episode of the Companies and Markets podcast, pest control company Rentokil is our result of the week, its strong recent performance landing it on Alex Newman's stock screen radar.  

Next up is the continued turmoil in the banking sector, with Credit Suisse under the microscope after its emergency rescue by UBS. And it's not the only bank under pressure... Julian Hofmann is on hand to help break it down. 

Finally, with the IC's Isa special edition out this week, FT consumer editor Claer Barrett joins the show to discuss her new book: 'What they don't teach you about money'. 

