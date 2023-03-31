The dollar's demise and saving the City

On this week's episode, our result of the week is British engineering business Smiths. Mark Robinson takes us through the company's latest results. And before leaving companies news, Christopher Akers is on hand to discuss Irn Bru maker AG Barr.

Next up is IC economist Hermione Taylor on whether the hegemony of the dollar could come to an end. Could it be a digital currency that gives it the push?

And finally, what are the Edinburgh Reforms and what do they mean for investors? That's what Christopher Akers explores in this week's long read.

Alex Newman hosts Hermione Taylor, Christopher Akers, and Mark Robinson