Hilton Food, Dignity and an array of M&A

Dan Jones and the IC team talk through the week’s company results and dive into the swathe of takeovers seen so far in 2023
Hilton Food, Dignity and an array of M&A
April 6, 2023

In this week’s episode of the Companies and Markets show, Dan Jones opens with a conversation with Mark Robinson on the meat-packing and seafood business Hilton Food Group.

Then Jemma Slingo talks funeral provider Dignity, which despite a deal on the table is struggling with competition, debt and staff shortages.

Lastly, the discussion moves on to unpack notable offers and takeovers announced in the past week, including real estate manager Blackstone’s deal for Industrials Reit, Glencore’s bid for Canadian miner Teck and the Rathbones-Investec Wealth merger.

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Jemma Slingo and Julian Hofmann.

