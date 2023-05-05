Manufacturers, AGMs and the energy transition

In this week’s Companies and Markets show, the panel discuss specialist manufacturer Morgan Advanced Materials' results and digs into what drove revenues in 2022. The team then talk annual general meetings and unpick the obstacles that have arisen since conferences began to move online.

Lastly, it's on to our latest cover story on the energy transition, discussing UK stock picks and giving listeners an insight into threats facing renewables investment trusts.

Dan Jones is joined by Mark Robinson, Val Cipriani and Jennifer Johnson.