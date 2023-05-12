Banks, the American dream and Wetherspoons

The episode begins with an examination of the recent fall in Virgin Money’s profits. What drove it and what lies ahead for the bank?

The team then go on to this week’s cover story on British stocks moving listings to the US. How big of a trend is it? And are companies right to see the US as the magical solution to boost their valuations?

Finally, a trading update from JD Wetherspoons. Positive news from the pub company who had their busiest Saturday ever at the start of May. But what about cost of living pressures? Can consumers be relied upon to keep buying drinks though prices are rising?

Dan Jones is joined by Julian Hofmann, Jemma Slingo and Mark Robinson.