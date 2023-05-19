British Land, luxury shares and outer space

In the latest episode of the Companies and Markets show, our team delve into the British Land results. What do they tell us and is there a valuation risk here?

It’s then on to this week’s cover feature, on the ‘space economy’. The team discuss investment opportunities for UK investors wanting to get a piece of the action.

LVMH’s decision to not split its shares has our economics expert questioning whether investments in a luxury company can be a status symbol. And what impact do stock splits have?

Finally, the interim results of easyJet. Does the future look sunny for the budget airline?

Dan Jones is joined by Mark Robinson, Julian Hofmann, Hermione Taylor and Michael Fahy.