US debt, M&S results and a pensions special

On this week's episode of the Companies and Markets Show, Deputy Companies Editor Julian Hofmann takes on the role of host in lieu of Dan Jones.

Julian and co cover topics ranging from the US debt ceiling and M&S’s results, to all things self-invested personal pensions (Sipps).

Will the US default on its debt for the first time in its history, or will they raise the debt ceiling again?

Next up it’s M&S. How did the retailer keep customers shopping against the background of such a prevalent cost of living crunch? And what’s the latest on its partnership with Ocado? Is the grocery company past its prime?

And finally, it’s on to The IC Guide to Pensions 2023. Our journalists run through the special report compiled by our expert personal finance team, which covers everything from strategies to boost your pension to the best assets to hold in your Sipp.

Julian Hofmann is joined by Mark Robinson, Jemma Slingo and Val Cipriani.