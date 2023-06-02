/
Renewi, EVs and Nvidia

Dan Jones is joined by members of the IC team to talk recycling business Renewi, our cover feature on electric vehicles and GPU creator Nvidia
June 2, 2023

We start with waste management company Renewi, which released full-year results last week. After another tough year as recyclate prices fall, our team discusses its status in the renewables market.

It’s then on to our latest cover feature, on the best way to profit from the electric vehicle transition. Who are the beneficiaries of this expanding industry? And what can investors expect to happen as the EV market grows? 

Lastly, it’s on to Nvidia, the big stock of the moment. By market capitalisation, it’s now valued at $1tn, making it the sixth-largest company in the world. Is it worth the hype? And what other companies are beneficiaries of this trend in AI technology?

Dan Jones is joined by Jennifer Johnson, Mark Robinson and Arthur Sants.  

